Taiwan President: China’s Military Threat to Taiwan Not Diminished, Taiwan Will Not Escalate or Evade

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https://gnews.org/post/p18au6cb1
08/11/2022 When inspecting the Taiwan Air Force Combat Command on Thursday (August 11), Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen says that China’s military threat to Taiwan has not diminished, but Taiwan will not escalate conflict or instigate controversy. The national army does not seek war but is prepared for it. The national army will respond to war, not evade it.