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Gingrich reacts to Dems ramping up calls for impeachment against Trump
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276 views • July 29, 2019
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich on the Mueller report, the upcoming departure of National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and the divisions within the Democratic Party.
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