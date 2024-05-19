World At War: Is this the End?

Is this the End of Time?

Today, there is too much Fear; Fearfulness and Fear mongering about the coming World War 3 so much a commentator on the news recently said: “I am scared!”

By the word of God, there is nothing new under the sun!

“Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us” (Ecclesiastes 1:10).

The world has had already world wars: World War 1 and 2.

World War 2 brought changes to the world economy and now World War 3 will also bring in changes to the order of the global economy.

The whole world is bankrupt and the rulers of “Darkness” are now bringing in changes to the world economy under the cover of another world war.

Time is running out on the current financial system and before it breaks down and causes worldwide chaos, world war 3 will commence to bring about an orderly transition into the new one world digital economy.

Here comes World War 3!

The current wars in Israel-Gaza and in Russia-Ukraine will now lead to a time of wars encompassing the whole world.

The ‘perfect storm’ building all over the world is about to breakout into World War 3.

All the orchestrated events now taking shape all over this world will give rise to the coming Seventh and Last World Kingdom to be ruled by the seventh and eighth world kings from Jerusalem (Daniel 8:23–24) (Daniel 11:36–37) (Revelation 17:0-11).

DO NOT be worried about the coming World War 3!

The enemy, the rulers of this world uses fear mongering or fear based tactics with repetition with the objective to force a desired outcome to bring humans into submission under the so called ‘New World Order’ or ‘One World System’ by the Great Reset (Daniel 7:4–6) (Ephesians 6:12).

DO NOT BE DECEIVED because there is nothing great about the coming “Great Reset” aka Great Depression 2.0!

“For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil” (Romans 13:3).

When world War 3 comes - Do not Panic: Trust in God.

“God hath spoken once; twice have i heard this; [that power belongeth unto God” (Psalm 62:11).

“Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth. The LORD of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah” (Psalm 46:10-11).

“Who is among you that feareth the LORD, that obeyeth the voice of his servant, that walketh in darkness, and hath no light? let him trust in the name of the LORD, and stay upon his God” (Isaiah 50:10).

Our Lord Jesus tells us to not fear when he says: “And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet” (Matthew 24:5).

“Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the Kingdom” (Luke 12:32).

“I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen” (Matthew 28:20).

© Ministry of Paradise 2024. All scriptures are from the Authorized King James version of the Holy Bible. In glory of the Father; the Son and the Holy Spirit: Amen.