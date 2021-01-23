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The Curse of Led Zeppelin
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584 views • January 23, 2021
#LedZeppelin
The Curse of Led Zeppelin
Nonsense, right? Let’s see…
Formed in London in 1968. The group consisted of vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham. The band's heavy, guitar-driven sound has led them to be cited as one of the originators of heavy metal.
Most of the curse talk is centered around the late 19th century magician, Aleister Crowley. Much of this work was centered in England around the Golden Dawn Society.
It was a secret society based loosely on Freemasonry, and like the Masons, had access to ancient secret Egyptian knowledge.
Suffice it to say, Crowley continued on an esoteric magical path that push the boundaries of understanding of the unseen further than anyone in the last 200 years.
Bands started to get weird and fans got weirder as the sixties shifted into 1970. It was around this time that Jimmy Page began to have a large fixation with Aleister Crowley.
In February 1970 Plant was nearly killed in a single car crash, requiring some performances in a wheelchair. Then two months later Plant’s Aston Martin fell on him while he was working under it, crushing his ribs.
This is the time when supposedly Page asked the band to perform a magical ritual with him, a ritual that would bring the band unimaginable power.
This kind of magic is nothing to fool around with. It supposedly involves forces with powers beyond any human imagination, and is not to be trifled with by anyone who is not properly trained.
Page allegedly got the band, minus one, to join in an ancient ceremony. Jon Paul Jones was either skeptical enough or learned enough to stay far away.
The first evidence of this pact showed up on Led Zeppelin III. Written into the vinyl was “So Mote it Be” on one side and “Do What Thou Wilt” on the other.
These are basic stock phrases that are in the core of Crowley’s belief system.
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The Curse of Led Zeppelin
Nonsense, right? Let’s see…
Formed in London in 1968. The group consisted of vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham. The band's heavy, guitar-driven sound has led them to be cited as one of the originators of heavy metal.
Most of the curse talk is centered around the late 19th century magician, Aleister Crowley. Much of this work was centered in England around the Golden Dawn Society.
It was a secret society based loosely on Freemasonry, and like the Masons, had access to ancient secret Egyptian knowledge.
Suffice it to say, Crowley continued on an esoteric magical path that push the boundaries of understanding of the unseen further than anyone in the last 200 years.
Bands started to get weird and fans got weirder as the sixties shifted into 1970. It was around this time that Jimmy Page began to have a large fixation with Aleister Crowley.
In February 1970 Plant was nearly killed in a single car crash, requiring some performances in a wheelchair. Then two months later Plant’s Aston Martin fell on him while he was working under it, crushing his ribs.
This is the time when supposedly Page asked the band to perform a magical ritual with him, a ritual that would bring the band unimaginable power.
This kind of magic is nothing to fool around with. It supposedly involves forces with powers beyond any human imagination, and is not to be trifled with by anyone who is not properly trained.
Page allegedly got the band, minus one, to join in an ancient ceremony. Jon Paul Jones was either skeptical enough or learned enough to stay far away.
The first evidence of this pact showed up on Led Zeppelin III. Written into the vinyl was “So Mote it Be” on one side and “Do What Thou Wilt” on the other.
These are basic stock phrases that are in the core of Crowley’s belief system.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gary Lite Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/gary-lite-2
Like me on Facebook 369 News ~ https://www.facebook.com/369news.net/
Like me on Facebook Gary Lite ~ ://www.facebook.com/GaryLite1111/
Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/garylite_/?hl=en
Patreon ~ https://www.patreon.com/garylite
Read the FULL ARTICLE HERE with Translations in all Languages:
My Websites:
http://garylite.com/
http://369news.net
If you wish to make a small Donation click on the link below:
Thank you 🙏💗
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=6QHHNJVALEQDN
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