Tied Up In The Hot Sun, He Can't Stand But Bowed His Head Begging Pedestrian To Give Him Water
The Moho


May 25, 2024


Tied Up In The Hot Sun, He Can't Stand But Bowled His Head Begging Pedestrian To Give Him Water...


It's time to step up again. We got multiple reports about a dog tied up in the hot sun. his front legs are swollen and he seems to be in pain. He can't stand and as such qualifies for immediate rescue...


Credit To: hac.animalshelter

#TheMoho, #DogUnderSun, #Dogrescue

------------------------------------------------------

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEiUZFfNw2A

