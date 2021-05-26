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More proof the media is scripted across all networks
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511 views • May 26, 2021
When they don't even bother to alter mind-numbingly irrelevant parroted text among the different networks you know news has absolutely nothing to do with it. They don't even attribute basic intelligence to their viewers.
And yet some people continue to watch.
And yet some people continue to watch.
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