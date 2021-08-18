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Author Joel Hirschhorn dissects the pandemic
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20 views • August 18, 2021
Joel S. Hirschhorn author of Pandemic Blunder will join us to talk about the staggering incompetence in our response to the pandemic and how the most vulnerable were it’s most numerous victims. Also, Pastor Art Pawlowski will check in from somewhere in the US as he continues his tour across America.
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Show Resources: https://bit.ly/37F2qNG
All of my content is completely, 100%, viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness to keep information like this coming.
Fear is the Virus t-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
Donate at: www.lauralynn.tv
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Twitter: @LauraLynnTT
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Parler: @LauraLynnTT
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/lauralynntylerthompson
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