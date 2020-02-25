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GOOGLE'S BAIT AND SWITCH CENSORSHIP
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35 views • February 25, 2020
GOOGLE'S BAIT AND SWITCH CENSORSHIP
Thanks to Elisa E. and Elana Freeland (https://www.amazon.com/s?k=elana+freeland&i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss)
Any other search site that refuses to subscribe to and implement this same reported change by Google in the method of information delivery will get my vote and my allegiance and my business. Any suggestions folks? Try conducting a resistance movement that Google's invisible handlers don't like... This sea change imposition of investments, policies, laws, and choices by an appallingly homogeneous group of almost entirely "males" in order to establish their hegemony on the world will become a house of cards. Google started out with "Don't be evil". Guess that's changed and was actually a bait and switch through which they've made $$$billions.
FACEBOOK'S FORM OF CENSORSHIP
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2017/may/21/revealed-facebook-internal-rulebook-sex-terrorism-violence
Thanks to Elisa E. and Elana Freeland (https://www.amazon.com/s?k=elana+freeland&i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss)
Any other search site that refuses to subscribe to and implement this same reported change by Google in the method of information delivery will get my vote and my allegiance and my business. Any suggestions folks? Try conducting a resistance movement that Google's invisible handlers don't like... This sea change imposition of investments, policies, laws, and choices by an appallingly homogeneous group of almost entirely "males" in order to establish their hegemony on the world will become a house of cards. Google started out with "Don't be evil". Guess that's changed and was actually a bait and switch through which they've made $$$billions.
FACEBOOK'S FORM OF CENSORSHIP
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2017/may/21/revealed-facebook-internal-rulebook-sex-terrorism-violence
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