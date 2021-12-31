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Proof Nothing Can Save You From the Rona, Except Common Sense
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10 views • December 31, 2021
Omicron 'moving quicker than we can identify cases': London's top doctor
https://archive.is/LJScf
COVID-19 Cases at LHSC
https://www.lhsc.on.ca/coronavirus
1 death, record 496 cases in London-Middlesex; LHSC staff cases number 135
https://archive.is/PRJSb
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak in Antarctic: Belgian polar researchers at remote station infected
https://archive.is/8GPs0
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Thank you and God bless
https://archive.is/LJScf
COVID-19 Cases at LHSC
https://www.lhsc.on.ca/coronavirus
1 death, record 496 cases in London-Middlesex; LHSC staff cases number 135
https://archive.is/PRJSb
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak in Antarctic: Belgian polar researchers at remote station infected
https://archive.is/8GPs0
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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