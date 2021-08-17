TOUCHPOINT: Is Your Head Spinning Yet?

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A little chit-chat from the garden on current ongoings at the Souled Out Media HQ and the rest of the world.
Things to keep your eyes peeled for...
1. Souled Out Snackage (coming soon)
2. New Brittney Mitchell song "Overthrown (feat. CHILD on FIRE)" is available everywhere on 9/1/2021
3. New CHILD on FIRE releases (coming soon)
4. Expect content release interval fluctuations in the coming days / weeks / months due to Jo Bradley's indefinite, unpaid leave of absence from current occupation.
5. World changes / global tyranny / mayhem ramping up as the spiritual war spills over into all of our lives.
6. A call for peaceful and compassionate noncompliance in the face of the NWO-sponsored, genocidal madness that is happening everywhere.
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