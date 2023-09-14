Create New Account
Devin Nunes Explains What's Ripping the Fabric of the Country Apart | Newsmax
Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said people will examine all the evidence against Joe Biden. They will ask how it is that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had this material on Biden as far back as 2015.


These documents, Nunes went on to say, were hidden from Congress. The DOJ and the FBI — under the leadership of Team Obama — are the culprits.


