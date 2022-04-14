【G-Times News】Tennessee To Give The Green Light To Ivermectin Without Prescription

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to a report from The Epoch Time on April 10th, in Tennessee, ivermectin might be accessible without any prescription for treatment against Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus if legislation approved by the Senate on April 6th is signed by Governor Bill Lee.