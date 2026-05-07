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NO DAMAGES, CASUALTIES or INJURIES reported AMONG CITIZENS — IRIB
'In all thirteen counties & islands... NORMAL LIFE CONTINUES'
'This warm night — as always — will turn into morning'
Exchange of blows between Iran & US HAS ENDED — IDF Radio
'Both sides have ceased attacks... were careful to keep the event LIMITED'