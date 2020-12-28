HOW TO REFUSE MANDATED VACCINATIONS - GETTING READY TO SAY NO!

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Your body is a temple and only YOU have the right the decide what goes into it. Death via cytokine storm (an exaggerated immune response) following the second shot is how most folks will die from these COVID vaccines.This is GENOCIDE and the deaths will be blamed on a "mutated strain" of COVID-19 instead of the fatal injections. More vaccines will then be mandated.
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