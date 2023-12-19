God is About to Bless Israel, Canal & Oil 12/19/2023

Massive Oil and Gas Reserves has been discovered under Gaza. Reports estimates these reserves could generate “hundreds of billions of dollars”. In other news, the “Ben Gurion Canal Project” would connect the Gulf of Aqaba to the Mediterranean Sea. Estimated costs for this huge project is $16 - $55 Billion US Dollars and would pay for itself in 3 to 5 years. Pastor Stan shares how God is about to Bless Israel according to Scripture.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.