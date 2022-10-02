The EYES of the DEVIL!
33 views
𝘼 𝘿𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙁𝙞𝙡𝙢 𝘽𝙮 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙮𝙠 𝙑𝙚𝙜𝙖: ENG SUBS.
Child Trafficking for Child Sex Slaves and Organ Harvesting -
....
Judgements in Life are Easy to make. This Documentary hits home to me, that NO SOCIETY, could ever hide this filth without the the Assistance of Government & Police and Intelligence Agencies!
This is BIG MONEY FOR THE BIG HEROES, who use children for their Gratifications & Self-Promotion.
THEY ARE THE DEVIL!
