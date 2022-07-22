God's judgment is starting to fall on the Western feminist nations' Jezebel women but they are blind

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (July 2022). The “Jezebel worshipping” “Bible verses
redefining” “women's head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan
Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers cross-dressing” Western
feminist nations' idolaters are now getting beaten up by their own fallen angel
devils and nephilim & chimera fake alien incarnate avatar demon spirits
that they released from the abyss by removing all of God’s spiritual protection,
and replacing Jesus with Jezebel and Sananda Jesus and Mammon and Adephagia,
but they still refuse to repent. They are blind like earthworms and dumb like
cattle headed to the slaughter. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make
straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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