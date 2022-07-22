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God's judgment is starting to fall on the Western feminist nations' Jezebel women but they are blind
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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57 views • July 22, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). The “Jezebel worshipping” “Bible verses redefining” “women's head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers cross-dressing” Western feminist nations' idolaters are now getting beaten up by their own fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera fake alien incarnate avatar demon spirits that they released from the abyss by removing all of God’s spiritual protection, and replacing Jesus with Jezebel and Sananda Jesus and Mammon and Adephagia, but they still refuse to repent. They are blind like earthworms and dumb like cattle headed to the slaughter. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

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