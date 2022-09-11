Romanian MEP Challenges Moderna and Pfizer

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And it still wont stop the next "wave" Sheep love to do as they are told.
Mirrored - Richie From Boston
Support RFB:
Talk to RFB's boys over at Goldco and they will show you how to protect what you have.
And even better go to www.Richielikesgold.com
and they will give you up to 10K IN FREE SILVER and these guys arent
just a bank they are christians, they are Patriots and they will fight
your back for you to get you the least penalties etc.when you open an
account. and MY subscribers have received up too 50k in silver, and you
can convert your account to physical gold or silver WHENEVER YOUR WANT!!
You cant ask for better than that, well you can but you wont get it.
RFB
[email protected]
ORDER WHILE YOU CAN https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston