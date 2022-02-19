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Baby Murder Protocol: Infants Separated From Parents, Given Remdesivir By Medical Industrial Complex
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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194 views • February 19, 2022
Baby Murder Protocol: Infants Separated From Parents, Given Remdesivir By Medical Industrial Complex

In September of last year, Attorney Ali Shultz, legal director for America's Frontline Doctors, joined the Stew Peters Show to raise the alarm about the death care being administered to her father-in-law, for the high crime of refusing to take Remdesivir. She returned to the Stew Peters Show on Tuesday to share a shocking report about hundreds of cases of hospitals isolating babies away from their parents and dosing them with Remdesivir.
You can learn more about her new organization by visiting their website:
https://www.handsforhealthandfreedom.org/

source:
StewPeters.tv
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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