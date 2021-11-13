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Head of Covenant Church & District President for National Christian Board, Andhra Pradesh arrested under POCSO Act for committing Sexual Harassment against Minor girls
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10 views • November 13, 2021
Pastor Uppalapati Ravindra Prasanna Kumar was arrested by Kurnool (AP) Police under POCSO Act for committing Sexual Harassment against Minor SC girls.
He is the head of Covenant Church & District President for National Christian Board, Andhra Pradesh Chapter.
Though incident happened on 6th Nov 2021, Police did not register FIR initially. It's alleged that Sub-Inspector Mr. Maruthi tried to 'settle the matter' by 'compromising both parties'.
Taking cognizance of the matter, Smt Prerna Thiruvaipati has written to the National Child Rights Commission following which he was arrested by Kurnool District Police.
He is the head of Covenant Church & District President for National Christian Board, Andhra Pradesh Chapter.
Though incident happened on 6th Nov 2021, Police did not register FIR initially. It's alleged that Sub-Inspector Mr. Maruthi tried to 'settle the matter' by 'compromising both parties'.
Taking cognizance of the matter, Smt Prerna Thiruvaipati has written to the National Child Rights Commission following which he was arrested by Kurnool District Police.
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