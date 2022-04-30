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Meet Joe Biden's New Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz - Her Old Band Sang Songs About Harry Potter's Penis
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450 views • April 30, 2022
In the 'Moaning Myrtles’ smash hit number, “Prefects Are Hot,” Biden’s new minister of truth Nina Jankowicz sings an ode to the magic wand in between Harry Potter’s legs.
“You know they call me Moaning Myrtle for a reason,” she croons.
Related Video:
Moaning Myrtles-Prefects are Hot with lyrics
WrockingGirl on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wudIk_14xE&;t=41s
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“You know they call me Moaning Myrtle for a reason,” she croons.
Related Video:
Moaning Myrtles-Prefects are Hot with lyrics
WrockingGirl on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wudIk_14xE&;t=41s
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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