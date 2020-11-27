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The Silent Judging Behind the Fake Body Positivity Movement- Fat Shaming more Honest?
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115 views • November 27, 2020
The truth is that the body positivity Movement has negative affects on morbidly obese people by allowing them to stay in that stasis, while fat shaming might get them to change their strategies regarding health. The middle upper classes That continually encourage it, and claim to except you for who you are, silently secretly judge you, and would never in their life think of dating you.
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