BrightLearn - The Cancer Handbook: What's Really Working by Lynne McTaggart

This podcast episode, hosted by Bright Learn, delves into the critical insights from Lynne McTaggart's "The Cancer Handbook: What's Really Working," challenging conventional cancer treatments, exploring promising alternatives, and advocating for a holistic approach to cancer care that empowers patients to make informed decisions.
