© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Perfect Triangle #78 -07 January 22 - Guest: Robert Phoenix
Follow
1
Share
Report
103 views • January 08, 2022
Astromythicist and Intrepid Investigator Robert Phoenix (www.robertphoenix.com + www.fifteenminutesovflame.com) makes his first show appearance... and brother, it was a doozy. Robert shares unique and compelling insights into the globalist scamdemic, the farcical January 6th bad crisis actor theater know as the Insurrection, and the role the true science of astrology plays in defining the illusion known as reality. Robert also discusses his previous correct predictions of the past few years.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.