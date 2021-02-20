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Does TEXAS snow BURN? I Take a Look.
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753 views • February 20, 2021
?. T. L. -- Question. Talk. Listen.
Does snow from elsewhere burn and not melt, like this Texas snow?? Did artificially alter our weather patterns?
After seeing similar videos, I went outside to get snow from my yard in Texas to see what would happen....
Here is my analysis.
Please comment or post your own videos if you have a different outcome from mine, or if you are from a normal snow area.
Does snow from elsewhere burn and not melt, like this Texas snow?? Did artificially alter our weather patterns?
After seeing similar videos, I went outside to get snow from my yard in Texas to see what would happen....
Here is my analysis.
Please comment or post your own videos if you have a different outcome from mine, or if you are from a normal snow area.
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