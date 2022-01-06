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EP 2762-8AM TRUMP: TWITTER A DISGRACE TO OUR DEMOCRACY. MTG MAKES BOLD PREDICTION
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20 views • January 06, 2022
EP 2762-8AM TRUMP: TWITTER A DISGRACE TO OUR DEMOCRACY. MTG MAKES BOLD PREDICTION 
Twitter is a disgrace to democracy. They shouldn’t be allowed to do business in this Country. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people. They don’t deserve what’s happened to them on places like low-life Twitter and Facebook. Everybody should drop off of Twitter and Facebook. They’re boring, have only a Radical Left point of view, and are hated by everyone. They are a disgrace to our Nation. Keep fighting, Marjorie!” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19732 
 
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