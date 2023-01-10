https://gettr.com/post/p245uxt55a7

1/6/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Since December 8th in 2022 till now, the actual number of deaths in Communist China has exceeded ten million, and the healthcare workers working on the frontline suffer the most deaths. The word “human mine” currently going viral inside China well explains that the CCP has been treating human beings as a mineral resource and a tool that they can take advantage of.

#humanmine #deathtoll #CCPvirus #covidvaccinedisaster #ChineseDoctors





1/6/2023 文贵盖特：从去年12月8号到现在，中共国实际死亡人数已突破一千万，死的最多的是前线医护人员；最近墙内的网络热词-“人矿”体现了中共一直都把中国人当成矿产资源和工具使用的事实！

#人矿 #死亡总数 #中共病毒 #疫苗灾难 #中国医生