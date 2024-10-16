2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 181 - Are we really the problem?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Have we lost our moral compass?)
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
~John Adams
If we hope to regain our county (yes, regain is the word, as it has already been lost), we must be able to talk with one another in a civil way. We need to listen, learn each other’s perspectives, discuss, share our thoughts, and if we still disagree be able to agree to disagree. We need to be able to move beyond political parties, religious beliefs, social-economic levels, and any other way we can be divided. We need to unite as Americans.