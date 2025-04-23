1990: Top Ten Nebraska Football Red White Spring - Games 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Lincoln’s radiant spring, 40,000 fans filled Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska’s option attack dazzled in a thrilling Red-White clash. Explosive runs and roaring cheers echoed, uniting the faithful in dreams of Big 8 dominance, as Osborne’s squad ignited hope for a triumphant season under Nebraska’s vibrant sky.
