Starcraft - Enslavers Campaign 3

Difficulty: Easy

Intro: The Praetor mojo thanks you for saving his comrades but notifies you that he and 2 other warheroes are being held in stasis cells. Arcturus does not see eye to eye in your rash decision to help the protoss so he does not authorize the use of his troops. Fortunately, the protoss have provided a strike force to assist you and the ever loyal Tom Kazansky and Magellan are willing to see things through!

Strategy: This is a unique mission in that you start off with a sizeable force but no base. You are surrounded by 3 active terran bases and have to choose which one to destroy so that you can set up a base and harvest minerals. Here, you can use observers to get a layout of the map, but I recommened going after brown or purple as their defenses are far weaker than red. This is a fairly straight forward mission once you establish a base, just build a 80 supply army and go to town on the enemy. Just be mindful of the health of Tom and Magellan as you are unable to repair their craft in this mission since you have no SCVs.

Unit Composition: Tier 1 units should suffice