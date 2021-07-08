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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Nothing Is As It Seems - What's Up Prof? 71
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220 views • July 08, 2021
In episode 71 we look at the origin and meaning of being knighted. In recent years people of all walks of life have been knighted. Is there perhaps a deeper meaning to this? Becoming famous comes almost always at a cost, and often reference is made to the rain man. Who or what is this referring to, and can all of this be traced back to the Roman Catholic Church? After all, nothing is as it seems.
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Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
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Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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