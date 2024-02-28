Create New Account
Carl Higbie weighs in on social media censorship.
GalacticStorm
NEWSMAX · "We know that these platforms were in direct communication with the federal government to censor conservatives." Carl Higbie weighs in on social media censorship.


@NEWSMAX

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1762624905924022520?s=20

censorshipsocial mediabig technewsmaxleftist marxismcarl higbee

