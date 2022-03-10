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Miriam Holmes Salvation Testimony - Born Again
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2 views • March 10, 2022
Going to a Catholic church, Miriam was searching, searching, searching for the Lord - she was religious and thought she could get to heaven by doing works - she had no relationship with the Lord - until one day a nun explained what it meant to be born again - she then went on to become born again and received the baptism of the Holy Spirit with the evidence of speaking in tongues. Hear her journey here...
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