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The Faces Of The Dead, & The Many Suffering Adverse Effects -Paralysis, Blood Clots, Gruesome Skin Disorders, Etc., & Countless Doctors Worldwide Trying To Stop This Horror, From Covid-19 Vaccines
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1484 views • April 27, 2021
The Faces Of The Dead, & The Many Suffering Adverse Effects -Paralysis, Blood Clots, Gruesome Skin Disorders, Etc., & Countless Doctors Worldwide Trying To Stop This Horror, From Covid-19 Vaccines
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-26_23-36-05:0
Please circulate the information that I have linked to below. Thank you.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://principia-scientific.com/isreali-health-body-report-on-covid-vax-deadly-impacts/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pfizers-covid-vaccine-may-trigger-herpes-virus-that-causes-shingles-study-says
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/coronavirus/fl-ne-south-florida-covid-hospitalizations-continue-20210424-jxuqa5zerfc2lfaturmabsbke4-story.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/canadian-doctors-speak-out-against-government-covid-restrictions-masks-and-vaccines-not-needed/
https://ctiapchcholet.blogspot.com/2021/04/inedit-exclusif-vaccins-contre-la-covid.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/doctors-scientists-write-european-medicines-agency-warning-covid-19-vaccine-dangers-third-time/5743436
https://www.globalresearch.ca/please-support-european-parliament-served-notices-liability-covid-19/5743435
https://principia-scientific.com/us-senator-highlights-alternative-treatments-for-covid-19/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/how-long-will-honest-and-ethical-scientists-and-doctors-remain-silent-about-mass-murders-and-population-reduction/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-natural-remedies-banned-as-doj-and-ftc-seek-to-silence-doctors-promoting-vitamin-d-c-zinc-etc/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/mass-murder-3486-deaths-in-the-u-s-following-covid-injections-in-4-months-more-vaccine-deaths-recorded-than-the-past-15-years-combined/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/7766-dead-330218-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/18/european-and-u-s-databases-show-nearly-10000-total-deaths-from-experimental-covid-19-shots/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/cdc-panel-recommends-resumption-jj-vaccine-benefits-outweigh-risks
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/04/23/doctors-urgent-warning-to-princeton-university-president-about-dangerous-student-vaccine-requirement/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/us-regulators-meet-discuss-lifting-halt-jj-jab-despite-blood-clot-fears
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-looking-whether-masks-are-still-needed-outdoors
https://www.globalresearch.ca/face-masks-dont-protect-risk-serious-harm-health/5743279
https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/0,5885,7-339--557134--,00.html
https://www.providencejournal.com/story/news/local/2020/12/25/mask-wearing-ri-may-continue-after-covid-under-control/4021655001/
https://nationalfile.com/mit-study-suggests-six-foot-social-distancing-limited-occupancy-rules-are-completely-pointless/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/children-next-to-be-sacrificed-to-covid-1
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/24/sharon-beaudry-67-year-old-north-carolina-woman-dead-24-hours-after-first-pfizer-mrna-shot/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/baldwin-hills-star-30-year-old-ashley-taylor-gerren-dead-after-getting-covid-injection/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/24/emma-burkey-18-year-old-las-vegas-woman-has-three-brain-surgeries-to-relieve-blood-clots-one-week-after-johnson-johnson-shot/
https://techstartups.com/2021/04/23/5-month-old-infant-died-receiving-breast-milk-vaccinated-mother-recently-received-second-dose-pfizer-vaccine-cdc-vaers-data-shows/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/19/darlene-blackwell-61-year-old-south-carolina-woman-has-brain-aneurysm-dead-two-days-after-johnson-johnson-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/24/bernice-gibb-rhoades-56-year-old-niece-of-bee-gees-brothers-dead-days-after-second-pfizer-mrna-shot/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/44-year-old-pastor-dead-after-moderna-covid-shot-wanted-other-pastors-and-african-americans-to-follow-her-example-and-take-the-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/17/india-actor-and-comedian-vivekh-dead-48-hours-after-covaxin-inactivated-virus-shot/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/04/physical-therapist-dies-two-days-after-getting-covid-19-shot-in-indiana/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/nursing-mothers-experiencing-their-milk-supply-stop-after-receiving-a-covid-injection/
MORE LINKS ON LBRY.TV PAGE FOR THE VIDEO
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-26_23-36-05:0
Please circulate the information that I have linked to below. Thank you.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://principia-scientific.com/isreali-health-body-report-on-covid-vax-deadly-impacts/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pfizers-covid-vaccine-may-trigger-herpes-virus-that-causes-shingles-study-says
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/coronavirus/fl-ne-south-florida-covid-hospitalizations-continue-20210424-jxuqa5zerfc2lfaturmabsbke4-story.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/canadian-doctors-speak-out-against-government-covid-restrictions-masks-and-vaccines-not-needed/
https://ctiapchcholet.blogspot.com/2021/04/inedit-exclusif-vaccins-contre-la-covid.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/doctors-scientists-write-european-medicines-agency-warning-covid-19-vaccine-dangers-third-time/5743436
https://www.globalresearch.ca/please-support-european-parliament-served-notices-liability-covid-19/5743435
https://principia-scientific.com/us-senator-highlights-alternative-treatments-for-covid-19/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/how-long-will-honest-and-ethical-scientists-and-doctors-remain-silent-about-mass-murders-and-population-reduction/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-natural-remedies-banned-as-doj-and-ftc-seek-to-silence-doctors-promoting-vitamin-d-c-zinc-etc/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/mass-murder-3486-deaths-in-the-u-s-following-covid-injections-in-4-months-more-vaccine-deaths-recorded-than-the-past-15-years-combined/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/7766-dead-330218-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/18/european-and-u-s-databases-show-nearly-10000-total-deaths-from-experimental-covid-19-shots/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/cdc-panel-recommends-resumption-jj-vaccine-benefits-outweigh-risks
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/04/23/doctors-urgent-warning-to-princeton-university-president-about-dangerous-student-vaccine-requirement/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/us-regulators-meet-discuss-lifting-halt-jj-jab-despite-blood-clot-fears
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-looking-whether-masks-are-still-needed-outdoors
https://www.globalresearch.ca/face-masks-dont-protect-risk-serious-harm-health/5743279
https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/0,5885,7-339--557134--,00.html
https://www.providencejournal.com/story/news/local/2020/12/25/mask-wearing-ri-may-continue-after-covid-under-control/4021655001/
https://nationalfile.com/mit-study-suggests-six-foot-social-distancing-limited-occupancy-rules-are-completely-pointless/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/children-next-to-be-sacrificed-to-covid-1
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/24/sharon-beaudry-67-year-old-north-carolina-woman-dead-24-hours-after-first-pfizer-mrna-shot/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/baldwin-hills-star-30-year-old-ashley-taylor-gerren-dead-after-getting-covid-injection/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/24/emma-burkey-18-year-old-las-vegas-woman-has-three-brain-surgeries-to-relieve-blood-clots-one-week-after-johnson-johnson-shot/
https://techstartups.com/2021/04/23/5-month-old-infant-died-receiving-breast-milk-vaccinated-mother-recently-received-second-dose-pfizer-vaccine-cdc-vaers-data-shows/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/19/darlene-blackwell-61-year-old-south-carolina-woman-has-brain-aneurysm-dead-two-days-after-johnson-johnson-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/24/bernice-gibb-rhoades-56-year-old-niece-of-bee-gees-brothers-dead-days-after-second-pfizer-mrna-shot/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/44-year-old-pastor-dead-after-moderna-covid-shot-wanted-other-pastors-and-african-americans-to-follow-her-example-and-take-the-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/17/india-actor-and-comedian-vivekh-dead-48-hours-after-covaxin-inactivated-virus-shot/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/04/physical-therapist-dies-two-days-after-getting-covid-19-shot-in-indiana/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/nursing-mothers-experiencing-their-milk-supply-stop-after-receiving-a-covid-injection/
MORE LINKS ON LBRY.TV PAGE FOR THE VIDEO
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