Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mission Accomplished
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
72 Subscribers
Shop now
39 views
Published Yesterday

☄️MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

Welcome to VOP, Solovino. Now the hard work begins, with plenty of R&R and loving to look forward to.

May your purpose be fulfilled. ❤️

https://www.paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2
#VOPK9
#Rescued
#VeteransOnPatrol

Keywords
service dogcoming homerescue dayrescue dogpound puppyemotional support dogchild search and rescue dog

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket