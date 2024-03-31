Mission Accomplished

☄️MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
Welcome to VOP, Solovino. Now the hard work begins, with plenty of R&R and loving to look forward to.
May your purpose be fulfilled. ❤️
https://www.paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2
#VOPK9
#Rescued
#VeteransOnPatrol
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.