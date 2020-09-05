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EP 2101-6PM JOHN BOLTON COMES OUT IN DEFENSE OF TRUMP RE: BOGUS "CIA/ATLANTIC/BIDEN" ELECTION HIT PIECE
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39 views • September 05, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2101
FRIDAY - SEPTEMBER 04, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=3587302618 

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has disputed a story in The Atlantic claiming that President Donald Trump called fallen World War I soldiers “losers.” Bolton told the New York Times Friday that “I was there” and “I didn’t hear that.”  The Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg published an article titled “Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’.” The story also claimed that Trump skipped a 2018 visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris, where the fallen of the battle of Belleau Wood are buried, because he feared rain would ruin his hair. Goldberg’s sources were all anonymous.  The White House vigorously denied the report. EP  2101-6PM JOHN BOLTON COMES OUT IN DEFENSE OF TRUMP RE: BOGUS “CIA/ATLANTIC/BIDEN” ELECTION HIT PIECE – The Pete Santilli Show  https://bit.ly/2QSSrfz 
SPECIAL GUEST: Dr. Nick Begich is well known for his work and research on HAARP;"Mind Effects" and more. He has widely reported in these areas as an expert for many publications, government organizations and private companies. He has been an expert witness for the European Parliament on these subjects and provides significant research contributions in this area. Also, through the Lay Institute on Technologies he organized a private meeting of top scientists in the area of mind effects in 2007.  Begich has authored five books in seven languages on technology and the impacts of change. Heard on thousands of radio and television talk shows and documentaries, he is a frequent commentator on new technologies, energy, politics, education and the environment. Website: earthpulse.com

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