Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Should America BAN TikTok? First Amendment Advocate Says ... YES ??
channel image
Recharge Freedom
320 Subscribers
23 views
Published 13 hours ago

There is a lot of discussion as to whether America should ban the Chinese app TikTok, and the idea is especially hard for first amendment advocates such as myself, but the app is Chinese weapon meant to subvert America and our values, much in the same way KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov described back in the 1980's. 

#freespeech #tiktok #bantiktok #woke

Keywords
free speechleftistsantifablmfirst amendment911bidenwokeinfluencehamasbin ladentransosamatiktokdestruction of americayuri bezmonovletter to americasubvert america

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket