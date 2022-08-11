National Militia Meeting 16 - Organizing The Militia

Our most significant and important meeting to date, as we were joined by a 20 year Army Veteran, Chris Honan, who served 14 years as a Special Forces Green Beret and 9 years as a police officer. We discussed and clarified precisely what the Militia is and what our lawful and peaceful purpose and objective is at NationalMilitiaNetwork (.com), RighteousArmyUSA (.org), and MilitiaUSA (.org).

PLEASE START WITH NATIONAL MILITIA ZOOM MEETING #01: https://www.bitchute.com/video/25i5EiKUtzPE/

PRINT DECLARATION OF WAR AT TOP OF THIS PAGE: https://thebigvirushoax.com/patriot-action-warriors

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