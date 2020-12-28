© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump says he will rally for Perdue, Loeffler on eve of Senate runoff elections
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • December 28, 2020
GOPAC Chairman David Avella and Fox News contributor Richard Fowler discuss President Trump announcing he will campaign for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue the night before the Georgia Senate runoff elections.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.