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INFO-DEFENSE - On "Good and Evil" - Part 2 of 3 - a Piece by a Famous Analyst, Yuri Podolyaka, from 2022.05.03.
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10 views • May 26, 2022
"On Good and Evil" - a piece by a famous analyst, Yuri Podolyaka, from 2022.05.03.
In Ukraine there is not a struggle of countries and not even a struggle of ideologies: it is one of the fronts of the struggle between Good and Evil.
"Often, the most interesting conversations in the Big Game program take place not on the air but behind the scenes, during commercial breaks. And so it was yesterday. And that conversation gave me the idea to record this piece".
The author discusses the difference in behavior of the parties to the conflict in Ukraine and their attitude toward the enemy.
In Ukraine there is not a struggle of countries and not even a struggle of ideologies: it is one of the fronts of the struggle between Good and Evil.
"Often, the most interesting conversations in the Big Game program take place not on the air but behind the scenes, during commercial breaks. And so it was yesterday. And that conversation gave me the idea to record this piece".
The author discusses the difference in behavior of the parties to the conflict in Ukraine and their attitude toward the enemy.
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