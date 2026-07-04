Brandon Gill Exposes Radical Left’s Real Plan For Illegal Immigration

What happens when an open-borders advocate is forced to answer a simple question under oath? In this reaction video, we break down Texas Congressman Brandon Gill’s fiery interrogation during the House Oversight hearing targeting the U.S. immigration system.

Watch as Rep. Brandon Gill corners Chris Newman, the Legal Director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON), with one straightforward question: Should illegal immigrants receive taxpayer-funded benefits?

Instead of a direct answer, the witness attempts to completely evade and dodge the question—until Gill cuts through the noise. We break down the body language, the progressive talking points, and exactly why this explosive exchange is going viral.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!





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