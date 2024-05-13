The coming week will be decisive for the Republic of Georgia.





On Monday, the Georgian parliament will begin the third and final reading of a controversial law, the so-called Foreign Agents Registration Law.

This law is intended to ensure transparency in the activities of foreign-funded organizations and prevent possible foreign interference in the country's internal affairs.

The Law on Registration of Foreign Agents is:

✅ Protection of Georgian sovereignty.

✅ Guarantee transparency and accountability.

✅ A step towards strengthening national security.

Adding: The Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, has confirmed that the Foreign Agents Bill will be officially passed tomorrow, and that the ongoing Western-backed and funded protests will not deter the Georgian Government.