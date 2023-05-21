Create New Account
F18 crash - Zaragoza airbase Spain - May 20, 2023
100 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 15 hours ago |

The fighter jets CONTINUE to fall from the skies. This time the pilot ESCAPED. More Demonstrations of Our Holy Angelic Invisible Warfare against military planes are inbound. The military NEED 'Reality Checks' from the Two of Us, as they are "NOT gods" that fly above the clouds.

Mirrored on Twitter

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
crashgodtestimonyapocalypsespainf18revelationschapter 11the two witnessesmay 20airbasetestimonyofthetwowitnesseszaragoza

