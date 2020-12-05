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THE WATCHERS EXPOSED: CHRISTIAN MYTH IS COMMIE CONTROL TACTIC & TROJAN HORSE INSIDE UNITED STATES
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68 views • December 05, 2020
JEFFREY DAUGHERTY EXPOSES A FAVORITE CHRISTIAN MYTH & ITS HYPE AS COMMUNIST CONTROL TACTIC AND TROJAN HORSE.
Buy Jeff a cup of coffee: paypal.me/JeffreyDaugherty Jeffrey Daugherty, The Christian Whistleblower, 20-year minister, Bible College graduate and veteran of over 100,000 hours biblical study (heard on Coast To Coast AM, Talk is Jericho, Tin Foil Hat, Young Pharaoh, Leak Project, Power Hour).
WARNING: Information here may CRASH your paradigm and cause SEVERE cognitive dissonance.
Jeffrey Daugherty, former 20-year minister, Bible College graduate and veteran of the US Air Force and 100,000+ hours of study (author of Apostle Paul Antichrist) asks the questions that others dare not.
Buy Jeff a cup of coffee: paypal.me/JeffreyDaugherty Jeffrey Daugherty, The Christian Whistleblower, 20-year minister, Bible College graduate and veteran of over 100,000 hours biblical study (heard on Coast To Coast AM, Talk is Jericho, Tin Foil Hat, Young Pharaoh, Leak Project, Power Hour).
WARNING: Information here may CRASH your paradigm and cause SEVERE cognitive dissonance.
Jeffrey Daugherty, former 20-year minister, Bible College graduate and veteran of the US Air Force and 100,000+ hours of study (author of Apostle Paul Antichrist) asks the questions that others dare not.
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