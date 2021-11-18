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CHP Talks: John Graff - Discipleship and Agriculture
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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56 views • November 18, 2021
November 18, 2021: Rod Taylor speaks with John Graff, a Saskatchewan farmer, about the impact of government policies on farmers in 2021 . . . and the need for courageous leadership in Canadian churches. John’s been a college instructor and has worked as a consultant to farmers, and to drug and vaccine manufacturers. He has advised world leaders on food security, bio-energy and agriculture. His passion is to raise up disciples with a biblical world view who will strengthen the body of Christ.

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agriculturecanadafarmersdiscipleschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorsaskatchewansupplychainsupply chaingreat resetcovid restrictionschpcanada
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