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CHP Talks: John Graff - Discipleship and Agriculture
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56 views • November 18, 2021
November 18, 2021: Rod Taylor speaks with John Graff, a Saskatchewan farmer, about the impact of government policies on farmers in 2021 . . . and the need for courageous leadership in Canadian churches. John’s been a college instructor and has worked as a consultant to farmers, and to drug and vaccine manufacturers. He has advised world leaders on food security, bio-energy and agriculture. His passion is to raise up disciples with a biblical world view who will strengthen the body of Christ.
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Watch all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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