MILITARY DRONE TRAINING HAS ARRIVED!

SADLY, OUR AMERICAN MILITARY HAS BEEN TURNED AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. IF YOU'RE A CHRISTIAN AND PATRIOT YOU;'VE BEEN LABELED & ENEMY OF THE STATE. THIS IS WHY WE HAVE TO HAVE GUNS AND AMMO TO DEFEND OURSELVES AGAINST ALL ENEMIES FOREIGN AND ABROAD IN THIS EVIL TIMES WE'RE NOW LIVING IN. NO ONE CAN BE TRUSTED SINCE SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING HAS BEEN USED AGAINST US BY CORRUPT HOMELAND SECURITY. PREP, ARMUP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THESE EVIL BASTARDS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF US NOW...WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.