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People Leaving Christianity. Why?
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38 views • July 09, 2020
This video explores some points made about the confusion people have towards modern Christianity compared to the Christianity of Jesus and the first Christians. Did you lose your faith by having some bad church experiences? Check out this video to understand why Christianity is dying in places like America. Also what's needed for the spread of real Christianity once more.
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