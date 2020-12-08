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Elder Conrad Jarrell Jehovah or Yahweh - What is the Name of God in English?
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33 views • December 08, 2020
What is the real Name of God, Yahweh, YHWH, Adonai, Jehovah.. or is it something else?
No one could have quessed that this would be the last of Elder Conrad Jarrell many public bible study's/sermons. He passed away into heaven two weeks after this message. Praise be to Jesus/Jehovah God. We are all blessed with this bible study recorded in July 2020.
Pastor Jarrell goes deep into the history of the name of God in the Hebrew and the Greek. this is a scholarly examination and yet he makes it plain.
Elder Ben Mott (the man that introduced Elder Jarrell) followed this study up a few weeks later with a series on the Name of God. To find the rest of the series at www.detroitchurch.net
No one could have quessed that this would be the last of Elder Conrad Jarrell many public bible study's/sermons. He passed away into heaven two weeks after this message. Praise be to Jesus/Jehovah God. We are all blessed with this bible study recorded in July 2020.
Pastor Jarrell goes deep into the history of the name of God in the Hebrew and the Greek. this is a scholarly examination and yet he makes it plain.
Elder Ben Mott (the man that introduced Elder Jarrell) followed this study up a few weeks later with a series on the Name of God. To find the rest of the series at www.detroitchurch.net
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