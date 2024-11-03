UNGODLINESS & UNRIGHTEOUSNESS AGAINST GOD 3, Deuteronomy 4:15-19; Psalm 106:19-21; Jeremiah 2:4-13; Acts 17:29; Psalm 81:12; Acts 7:42; Ephesians 4:18-19, 20241102

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Deuteronomy 4:15-19

15 Take ye therefore good heed unto yourselves; for ye saw no manner of similitude on the day that the Lord spake unto you in Horeb out of the midst of the fire:

16 Lest ye corrupt yourselves, and make you a graven image, the similitude of any figure, the likeness of male or female,

17 The likeness of any beast that is on the earth, the likeness of any winged fowl that flieth in the air,

18 The likeness of any thing that creepeth on the ground, the likeness of any fish that is in the waters beneath the earth:

19 And lest thou lift up thine eyes unto heaven, and when thou seest the sun, and the moon, and the stars, even all the host of heaven, shouldest be driven to worship them, and serve them, which the Lord thy God hath divided unto all nations under the whole heaven. Amen! (Deuteronomy 4:15-19)