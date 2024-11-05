Vitamin C or EDTA can prevent the 'Rubbery Clots', says Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vitamin C or EDTA can prevent the 'Rubbery Clots' seen by embalmers, caused by the Covid vaccines, and / or caused by vaccine shedding, says Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD.
This is from an interview Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD did with Children's Health Defense on 25 Sep 2024 titled "What Is In Our Blood?".
https://rumble.com/v5gadat-what-is-in-our-blood.html
